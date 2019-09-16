Terre Haute City Council’s special meeting Monday evening was a brief one, with but one resident offering comment on the city’s proposed 2020 budget.
The Council was first presented the budget at its Sept. 12 meeting and has offered two opportunities for public input; the first being Monday and the next coming 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in City Hall Courtroom.
The proposed 2020 budget totals $97.1 million in all funds with a projected balance of $1.2 million.
The $3.9 million increase in proposed 2020 spending over 2019 totals represents a 4.2% increase in total spending. A proposed $33.2 million general fund is about 2.8% higher than 2019 and projects a $1.9 million balance.
Terre Haute mayor Duke Bennett has said the increased spending is due in part to several much-needed line item increases, including:
• Two additional Code Enforcement officers;
• Purchase of equipment and vehicles for several departments;
• Lafayette Avenue — Ft. Harrison to Haythorne — street reconstruction project;
• Four percent salary increases for full-time staff, except elected officials;
• Wastewater lagoon clean-up and new debt payment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.