Some Terre Haute City Council members are waiting to hear out the public at tonight’s meeting before making a decision on rezoning property for the proposed jail project, while others say they’re ready to put the issue to rest.
At question is the rezoning of a $500,000, 22-acre plot at 500 W. Honey Creek Drive for use by Vigo County to build a new jail.
City Council members are not being asked to evaluate the size, cost or any other facet of the project. The property is currently zoned regional commerce, or C-3, and the rezoning would be to penitentiary district, or P-1.
The county intends to build a 140,000-square-foot, 500-bed jail. The county’s consultants estimate a $60 million construction cost requiring an annual debt service of more than $5.62 million.
Annual operating and utility costs for a new Vigo County Jail are estimated to cost more than $6.89 million, an increase of more than $2.56 million over the current jail’s costs.
City Council President Martha Crossen, along with members George Azar and Curtis DeBaun IV, said they are withholding opinion until after hearing from public officials and members of the public this evening.
“Most of what will be said tomorrow we’ve probably heard before,” said Crossen, D-6. “But I want to reserve my opinion on the issue until we’ve given them the opportunity to be heard.”
Azar and DeBaun, both at-large Democratic members, largely echoed Crossen’s sentiment.
“Our charge is to determine if the property is proper for rezoning,” Azar said. “The cost of the jail, the size of the jail -- that’s not up to us. If people can find a reasonable argument as to why it shouldn’t be rezoned, we’ll hear them.”
Council members Karrum Nasser, D-3, and Don Morris, D-at large, said they plan to vote in favor of the rezoning, fearing another no vote will force eventual jail construction outside the city.
The council voted against a similar request in December 2018 when Vigo Commissioners asked for property along Prairieton Road rezoned. Nasser and Morris agreed a similar decision could cost the city in the future.
“As a City Council person, I need to make sure the jail stays within city limits,” Nasser said. “When I have the police department telling me that it would do harm to them, well the old golf course is still in city limits.”
Nasser said he’s canvassed the area around the proposed site and got largely positive feedback from business owners.
“Myself and another councilman talked to probably at least 15 businesses around the area, and we didn’t get an objection to the proposal,” Nasser said. “And at the end of the day, that’s my role as a City Council person in determining whether this property is appropriate for rezoning.”
Morris, the lone yes vote in December, said he will again support a rezoning measure in an effort to keep the jail in city limits.
“I don’t want our police department having to travel outside city limits to transport and do their business,” Morris said. “Keeping the jail in city limits weighs heavily on my decision.”
The council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. tonight at City Hall.
