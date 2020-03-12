An ad hoc committee of elected officials and stakeholders has been formed to address parking issues in downtown Terre Haute and to advise officials on desired development in the downtown.
Announced at Thursday’s meeting of the Terre Haute City Council, the 16-person committee will meet as needed, said Council president and committee chairperson George Azar.
The idea for the committee was borne out of discussion last week when Council member Todd Nation withdrew a proposed ordinance that would have prevented surface parking as a primary use in Terre Haute downtown.
Azar spent the last week putting together the committee, members include:
• George Azar, City Council, D-at large
• Tammy Boland, City Council, D-at large
• Cheryl Loudermilk, City Council, D-3
• Todd Nation, City Council, D-4
• Martha Crossen, City Council, D-6
• Mike Morris, County Council president
• Duke Bennett, Terre Haute mayor
• Steve Witt, director of Terre Haute Economic Development, Department of Redevelopment and Capital Improvement Board member
• Rob Haworth, Vigo County School Corp. superintendent
• Jeff Ford, owner J Fords Black Angus
• Connie Wrin, owner The Verve
• Brian Kooistra, chief operating officer for Garmong Construction Services
• Greg Goode, director of government relations and university communications for Indiana State University
• Andrew Conner, former director Downtown Terre Haute, citizen
• Todd Thacker, IBEW business manager
• Kristin Craig, Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce president
Because the committee includes five members of the Terre Haute City Council, which constitutes a quorum, it must advertise meetings and adhere to all Indiana’s Open Door laws.
So far as the makeup of the committee, Azar said he looked for a broad range of opinions from different walks of life.
“What I tried to do is make sure the people put on this committee represented a broad range of opinions and ideas,” Azar said. “… I was very, very happy, and to be honest a little surprised, everyone agreed to serve and were very enthusiastic about serving.”
Azar also at Thursday’s meeting addressed the elephant in the room, the threat of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
While he hopes the spread of the virus subsides in the coming weeks, Azar said he will consult with City Attorney Eddie Felling to determine how to limit public attendance at future council meetings without violating the state’s Open Door laws.
“We all hope this is a temporary virus and that things will correct themselves within the next several weeks,” Azar said.
“If not, and if we feel we need to reorganize our meetings so that only those directly involved in an ordinance would present their case, versus having open public discussion on everything. We hope it doesn’t have to happen and we don’t want to scare everybody, but we are ready to take a protective measure.”
City Council on Thursday also approved a resolution authorizing the submission of the 2020 annual consolidated plan.
The plan would allow the Department of Redevelopment to apply for Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds of roughly $1.4 million. That money is used to help rehabilitate select neighborhoods around the city.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
