Those running for Terre Haute City Council seats in the May 2 primary — all Democrats — convened Tuesday night at the Vigo County Public Library for a candidate forum to discuss a number of issues confronting the city.
Tuesday’s event was organized by the League of Women Voters and co-sponsored by the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP and the Tribune-Star.
Two incumbent councilmembers face challengers — District 1’s Amy Auler and District 4’s Todd Nation. Three Council members — Earl Elliott, Neil Garrison and Martha Crossen of Districts 2, 5 and 6, respectively — declined to run for reelection.
In District 3, incumbent Cheryl Loudermilk is running unopposed. Incumbent at-large councilpersons George Azar, Tammy Bowland and Curtis A. DeBaun, IV are also running opposed.
In their opening comments, candidates introduced themselves.
District 1 challenger Kandace G. Hinton has taught at Indiana State University’s department of Educational Leadership for 20 years. Incumbent Auler said she has lived in her district for 23 years and that her niece attends Ivy Tech.
District 2 candidate Clark Cowden is a pastor at two Methodist churches, while Amanda Thompson is a former deputy prosecutor turned public defender.
In District 4, Nation has served on the City Council for 20 years, while challenger Andrew Beddow is 23 and a graduate student at ISU.
District 5 boasts the most contenders. Of those in attendance, Ralph Leck spoke of his passion for restoring Fort Harrison and extending a riverwalk to it, former firefighter and Council member James ‘Jim’ Chalos said most of his kids still live in the district and Jimmie Jeffers is a newcomer to politics who has attended a number of council meetings.
District 6 candidate Cathy Frakes taught for 37 years in Clay County, while Jennifer Buttrey-Dammann said that while she may not have all the answers, she would work doggedly to find them.
Asked what neighborhood upgrades were needed in their districts, Hinton and Auler agreed that more sidewalks were needed. Hinton also said there were many dilapidated houses in her district, while Auler added that new stormwater drains, more paved roads and updated parks were necessary.
Cowden spoke of the need to focus on the S.R. 46 corridor by attracting new businesses and creating better visibility on the I-70 off-ramp. Thompson spoke of the need for more first responders and a satellite police station on the east side.
Beddow and Nation agreed that revitalizing the neighborhood with affordable housing would be a goal.
Leck spoke of the need to make the area around Fort Harrison walkable. Chalos said Collett Park needed to be protected and have its equipment upgraded. Jeffers posited that his district should receive the same attention that other developments are receiving.
Buttrey-Dammann and Frakes said they’d like to see the Meadows Shopping Center lure more businesses. Buttrey-Dammann also mentioned upgrades at parks, including the Deming Park swimming pool, while Frakes said that animal habitats that should remain at a distance are coming closer to the city.
A question about recovery houses was met with candidate advocacy for their acceptance, though several referred to the Oxford House situation in Collett Park, which a company operates a sober-living house with no supervision.
Cowden was most forceful in saying it should be run “in the proper way — with supervisors.” Beddow, Nation, Chalos, Jeffers and Buttrey-Dammann agreed that zoning laws needed to be changed, with Nation pointed to a successful sober-living house in his district — Next Step, which has on-site counselors.
A question on policing and public safety found candidates believing that the Terre Haute Police Department should be given what it needs to successfully maintain order. Frakes, Hinton and Thompson emphasized that local officers are not paid wages comparable to their brethren in other cities — “you attract the best with the best pay,” Hinton said.
Nation advocated for community policing putting officers walking streets and mixing with the citizens on their beats. Leck applauded the fact that the department no longer has military weapons or vehicles.
All candidates agreed that increasing the amount of affordable housing in Terre Haute was a priority, with many advocating incentivizing builders and developers to create more homes in that price range.
Candidates Ryan Carter of District 4, Drew Rensenberger of District 5 and Anthony Dinkel of District 6 were unable to attend the forum.
No Republicans are seeking City Council seats.
