City Council breezes through light agenda

The Terre Haute City Council had a light agenda Thursday evening at City Hall, so was able to dispense with business in about a half an hour.
Three councilpersons were not in attendance at the meeting — Earl Elliott, Todd Nation and Council President Cheryl Loudermilk. Therefore, Council Vice-President Neil Garrison presided over the proceedings.
The Council unanimously approved two appropriations for funds totaling less than $6,000. One was a request from City Clerk Michelle Edwards to use money in her budget to pay a summer intern, a total of $1,356.39.
The other was a request from Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry to use $4,500 from donations to the department to kick in its share for a First Responder’s Ball on Sept. 10 at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The fire department is teaming up with the Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office to host the event.
Berry also introduced a request from his department to amend the City Code to increase ambulance and medical user fees. He explained that he will make his presentation for General Ordinance 2 before the Council next month.
A Special Ordinance was also on the docket that would have vacated a portion of 27th Street near Wilson Street. At last week’s council meeting, Todd Nation announced that he would not be able to attend Thursday’s meeting but advised that he was against the ordinance.
That turned out to be a moot point, because the request was withdrawn by the petitioner. How to deal with that area is expected to be addressed in the future.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
