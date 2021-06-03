City Council approves homeless day center zoning

Terre Haute City Council approved rezoning of property at 504 and 508 S. 15th St. Thursday to allow Reach Services to open a homeless day center.
Susie Thompson, executive director for Reach Services said the organization has provided services to the homeless community for about six years and has seen a tremendous increase in the need for those services during the last couple of years.
“You see somebody out on the street and you think all they need to do is get a job so that they won’t be homeless. But you can’t expect that person to go to a job interview if they haven’t had a shower in a very long time or if they don’t have transportation,” said Thompson.
She said the day center, which is conveniently located in close proximity to several bus stops, will be a pathway to a host of social services. She has secured with memorandums of understanding with several local social services agencies who will send people to the center to help with medical and mental health services, offer financial counselling and teach some basic employability skills. It will also provide a place where homeless people can take showers and do laundry but will not be a place where they can stay overnight.
“This day center will also give people a mailing address to aid in getting a state ID or driver’s license and to help a person obtain employment,” Thompson said. “We find that if you just give people half a chance to help themselves, they do have the ability to succeed and turn their lives around.”
Before the vote, Mayor Duke Bennett reminded the council members that the city has already made a $300,000 commitment to Reach Services for this day center from federal CARES Act grants.
A 4,500-square-foot building at 504 and 508 S. 15th St. that will become the day center that has housed a nursing home, a child care center and for a short time, served briefly as a juvenile detention center.
In other news, the council approved several other rezoning requests, including 2231 Hulman St. from residential to neighborhood commerce; 625 Florida Ave. from single family residence to community commercial; and 1325 N. 4th St. from planned urban development to general residential.
The council also approved an amendment to the ordinance that created a non-reverting account to receive the American Rescue Plan funds to allow an increase in the number of people on the advisory committee. The council president will now be allowed to appoint up to four individuals instead of two and the mayor will be allowed to appoint up to five people instead of three.
In addition, the council approved compliance of tax abatements for Clabber Girl, Gageview Enterprises, Gartland Foundry, Gurukrupa Hospitality, Miller Parrot, Tredegar, Unison and Welltower.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
