City Council approves $5M temporary loan application

The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday approved an application for a $5 million temporary loan to cover expected shortfalls in property tax distributions.
Approved unanimously at a special meeting of the council, the loan comes in the form of a tax anticipation warrant that city leaders figure will help cover day-to-day operations costs.
Issued by the Indiana Bond Bank, the loan must be repaid by Dec. 31, 2020, but Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett told council members he anticipates paying the loan back in August.
Bennett said the interest rate on the note would likely be less than 2 percent and cost the city about $8,300 per month.
In a meeting that took just 15 minutes, Bennett spent the lion’s share explaining to council members why he favored the idea of pursuing the tax loan.
Spring property tax payments are due May 10, but an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb eliminated late fees and penalties for spring property tax payments for 60 days, effectively pushing this year’s due date to July 10.
And with just 12 percent of property owners in Vigo County in escrow, Bennett fears folks will delay paying their property taxes until July. The combination of the two would put the city in a precarious financial situation between May and the likely distribution later in July or August.
In 2019, the city collected $5.6 million in May via an early spring disbursement and another $4.9 million in June. Bennett said the city relies on those disbursements for the day-to-day operation of the city.
After consulting with the city’s financial consultant — Indianapolis-based Baker-Tilly — the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, and the Vigo Auditor’s Office, the mayor felt it prudent to pursue the tax warrant.
“Due to the predicted later collection date, there is no scientific way to accurately predict how much we will actually receive this spring,” Bennett wrote to the council ahead of Thursday’s meeting.
“…It is the consensus that we should plan for an early disbursement of $1.1 million that will occur the end of May and a final spring disbursement of around $2.7 million that will occur at the end of June.”
The projected $3.8 million disbursement would leave the city with $6.7 less with which to operate when compared to last year and an $8.5 million cumulative fund deficit come October.
The $5 million tax warrant will serve to bridge that gap, Bennett said.
The mayor said he doesn’t anticipate people not paying property taxes all together, just that COVID-19 concerns might push payment and distribution of those monies to the back end of the year.
The council, hawkish on short-term borrowing in recent years as the city works to build cash reserves, offered little in the way of comment but acknowledged the unique circumstances Terre Haute, and many cities like it, are facing.
“Unfortunately we’re in uncharted territory and this something no one could predict,” said Council President George Azar, D-At large. “I believe this is probably the one thing we have to do at this point in time.”
The tax anticipation warrant agreed to on Thursday is the city’s second this year. The council previously allowed the city to take out a like $3 million warrant for cash flow through the first months of the year.
That note is similarly due on Dec. 31 and carries with it a 2 percent interest rate. The city has also borrowed $1 million from the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment.
The council next meets 6 p.m. May 7. Council President Azar said depending on Holcomb’s order Friday, the meeting might happen in person at City Hall, or virtually as it did Thursday.
