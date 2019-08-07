Maybe it won’t be as long as last week’s five-hour long marathon, but Terre Haute City Council will have plenty to consider at its regular meeting this evening.
Chief among the agenda items will be a request from the city to borrow $1 million in Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission funds to support city operations through the end of the year.
Specifically, the city is asking for permission to borrow against itself, City Council member Earl Elliott explained. The request seeks $500,000 in tax increment financing monies from the Central Business District and $500,000 in TIF monies from the State Road 46 Redevelopment fund.
“Redevelopment controls their funds and the city controls its own, but over the past few years the city has needed some short-term borrowings from them to support city operations and eventually rebuild the city’s cash reserves,” Elliott said.
The city has been using these short-term loans as a way to dig out of substantial debt, Elliott said. The requested loan is to be paid back to Redevelopment by Dec. 31 of this year.
But, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett noted, the $1 million asking to be borrowed this year is a positive considering the city borrowed $2 million from Redevelopment in 2018 and $5 million the year before.
“Just a few years ago we were at $9 million in borrowing between Redevelopment funds and [tax anticipation warrants],” Bennett said. “But over the past few years we’ve been reducing Redevelopment loans considerably and still relying on TAWs. What we may look to doing in the future is keeping a small Redevelopment loan while reducing our reliance on anticipation warrant, as we pay interest on those.”
Elliott said the city is still a year or two away from paying its loans back in full, but it pleased with the progress Terre Haute has made in the last few years.
“We’re probably still a year or two away from being able to build the city’s cash reserves to what’s considered to be acceptable levels, or roughly enough to cover one to three months of expenses,” Elliott said. “We didn’t get into the deficits we had in 2015-2016 overnight and we’re not going to be totally clear of that situation for a few years either.”
Other City Council agenda items
The City Council will hear an additional appropriation request from the Terre Haute Wastewater Utility for a handful of additional expenses not covered by the utility’s yearly budget.
A majority of the $560,000 appropriation would be used to purchase new equipment, according to the request filed with City Clerk Michelle Edwards. A portion would go toward buying new vehicles.
The Council will hear a second appropriation request from the city for an allocation of just more than $8,000 in economic development income tax funds for the demolition of unsafe buildings.
The City Council will hear a property tax abatement request from Wisconsin-based Commonwealth Companies that would result in 40 low- and moderate-income units at 200 S. Sixth St.
The request asks for an eight-year, nearly $120,000 property tax abatement to help facilitate the renovation of the old downtown YMCA building that would result in 40 low- and moderate-income housing units.
The Council voted 5-4 against similar request in June when the same petitioner asked for a 10-year, $170,000 tax abatement.
Council members questioned the need for a tax abatement in the face of $8.2 million in income tax credits approved by the Indiana Housing and Community Finance Authority and up to $500,000 in infrastructure improvements from the Terre Haute Redevelopment Department.
And while he’s not asking for anything specific, Rob Haworth, superintendent of the Vigo County School Corp., will attend Thursday’s regular meeting of the Terre Haute City Council to make a presentation on the district’s proposed operational referendum.
In mid-June, Haworth announced the school district’s cash balance is declining significantly, and he proposed a combination of $4 million in budget cuts and an operating referendum of $7 million to be placed on the ballot this fall.
If approved by voters, the referendum would increase property taxes for operating expenses by an estimated $7 million per year for eight years.
Terre Haute City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight in City Hall courtroom.
