From one account to another, Terre Haute City Council spent a lion’s share of its meeting Thursday moving the money that makes the city work.
Four appropriations were heard and all four passed unanimously as departments look to use what money they have left to finish projects before year’s end.
The City Engineering Department was first to ask for an appropriation, $40,000 from the cumulative capital improvement fund to the department’s tree maintenance fund.
City Engineer Chuck Ennis said aging silver maples present the city a unique challenge that requires additional money to remedy.
“Eighty or 90 years ago, as part of a [Works Progress Administration] project, they planted a bunch of silver maples here,” Ennis said. “They’re fast growing, but when you plant hundreds and hundreds of them at the same time, at the end of their life cycle they’re all going to die at the same time.”
The same, he said, goes for ash trees around the city infested with emerald ash borer.
“Some private entities have tried to treat them, that’s an ongoing process where you treat it, retreat it and keep that up,” Ennis said. “The city treated a few trees but then we haven’t treated any lately.”
The appropriation was approved unanimously.
Terre Haute Fire Department Assistant Chief Norm Loudermilk presented the second appropriation request, a $7,232 transfer from the department’s fire prevention non-reverting fund. A little more than $600 went to subscription and dues, $1,752 to public relations and $4,864 for the purchase of a new trailer.
Loudermilk said much of the requested transfer goes toward the department’s outreach effort in promoting fire safety and prevention. He shared with the council a story of the value of that training.
“We had a fire a couple weeks ago and there was a young girl, about 6 years old, in the fire and had convinced her parents to buy a battery for their smoke detector,” Loudermilk said. “When she smelled the smoke she covered her mouth, crawled to her parent’s bedroom, woke them up and got them out of the house.
“When they asked her where she learned to do that, she said she’d just learned it at Ouabache school when the fire department came there.”
The appropriation was approved unanimously.
Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher requested a $62,157 appropriation between Emergency Medical Services funds for the ongoing training of department personnel. It was approved unanimously.
City Clerk Michelle Edwards requested an $815 appropriation for a new part-time deputy clerk, social security and medicare costs. It was approved unanimously.
In other business:
• City Council approved an amendment to Special Ordinance 14, 2018, the 2018 salary ordinance for City Hall employees, to allow for a new part-time deputy clerk.
• City Council approved a resolution expensing for internet service for council meetings. The maximum charge that could be incurred for 2019 is $480.
• City Council approved a resolution allowing the transfer of $13,305.69 in the street department budget for ongoing sidewalk maintenance.
• City Council will next meet 6 p.m. Dec. 5 in City Hall Courtroom.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
