A Terre Haute club faces a federal civil court allegation of copyright infringement.
Warehouse LLC, doing business as The Verve, and owner Connie Wrin are defendants in the federal complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
In the lawsuit, Broadcast Music Inc., or BMI, alleges it has reached out to Wrin more than 60 times since March 2018 about purchasing a license for the public performance of musical compositions in the BMI catalog. The suit lists six songs performed in April 2019 at The Verve with rights held by BMI. BMI seeks unspecified monetary damages. Performing rights organizations such as BMI are entities that collect performing rights royalties on behalf of copyright holders of musical works.
BMI representative Jodie Thomas said BMI only takes legal action as the last resort. Public performance license fees for each PRO vary based on factors including type of business, venue capacity, business hours, method of music transmission and number of live performances.
Federal court records show BMI has filed complaints against more than 20 Indiana venues since 2002 on allegations of failing to pay the licensing fee.
Wrin on Thursday declined to comment.
