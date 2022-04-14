Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.