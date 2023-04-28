The Terre Haute Transit Utility is offering free rides to and from voting centers on Tuesday.
"The rider will only need to tell the driver that they are going to vote and it will be free to and from the voting center," Debbie Hensley, the city's transportation director, said in a statement.
Riders can call 812-235-0109 with any questions about routes and schedules.
The election voting centers on Tuesday are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.