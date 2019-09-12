The Terre Haute City Council and Mayor Duke Bennett took nearly an hour Thursday night to review a proposed 2020 budget totaling $97.1 million in all funds with a projected balance of $1.2 million.
The $3.9 million increase in proposed 2020 spending over 2019 totals represents a 4.2% increase in total spending. A proposed $33.2 million general fund is about 2.8% higher than 2019 and projects a $1.9 million balance.
Mayor Bennett said the proposed spending will be covered by a projected $98.4 million in revenues, but couldn’t offer the Council an exact figure as property tax numbers aren’t released by the state until February.
Overall, Bennett said the proposed budget is “very conservative” and, depending on property tax monies, expects the general fund balance to reach $2 million-plus by the end of next year.
“This is a very conservative budget I’m presenting to you because we’re using this year’s revenues for property tax dollars,” Bennett said. “I’m confident we’ll get those dollars, but I’m pretty confident we’ll get more than that.
“Whether is $100,000 or $1 million, who knows? But again, we won’t know that until February.”
Part of the increased spending, Bennett said, includes several much-needed line item increases, including:
• Two additional Code Enforcement officers;
• Purchase of equipment and vehicles for several departments;
• Lafayette Avenue — Ft. Harrison to Haythorne — street reconstruction project;
• Four percent salary increases for full-time staff, except elected officials;
• Wastewater lagoon clean-up and new debt payment.
Bennett said a number of departments city-wide have needed additional staff for years and is glad to be able to help Code Enforcement in this year’s budget.
“This is something we’ve talked about for a while but haven’t been in position to do that until now,” Bennett said. “... We haven’t really added new positions in the past many many years, so that’s the most critical area.
“Thee are other areas that need staff but Code Enforcement is in the worst shape.”
Additional dollars are also being put toward a new grave-digging machine, a pair of new dump trucks for the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department and a dozen new cars for Terre Haute Police Department.
“We’re trying to get some of those cars with 200,000 miles on them out of the fleet,” Bennett said.
And while Terre Haute finances have steadily improved since 2016, the city still doesn’t have enough in operational reserves to avoid short-term borrowing against tax anticipation warrants and the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission, a point Councilman Todd Nation, D-4, made in questioning Bennett calling it a balanced budget.
“I still struggle to understand how we can call it a balanced budget when we’re borrowing $4 million,” Nation said.
“I can easily answer that,” Bennett interjected.
“I know you can. You answered it earlier and it’s the same answer we’ve gotten for years,” Nation said.
Bennett went on to say he hopes the city is in a way to end short-term borrowing by the end of 2021.
Of the 25 city-controlled funds 16 are balanced, or projected to carry a positive balance into 2021, seven are in the red but relying on existing cash balances to even out and two, for Rea Park and Hulman Links, are unbalanced with no existing cash reserve on which to rely.
Rea Park and Hulman Links combined are more than $430,000 in the red. Bennett said it’s going to take a significant effort to clear those deficits from the budget.
“We’ll have to transfer money to those accounts at some point to clear them,” Bennett said. “The money would stay in the same pool, but you would take that money and clear those out when we get them to annual zero [revenue].”
There are scheduled to be additional budget hearings 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 at City Hall and a regularly scheduled City Council meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 3 when final action on the 2020 budget is expected to happen.
