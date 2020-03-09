Terre Haute will maintain flaggers to notify construction workers to move away from railroad tracks when trains approach as part of its project to rebuild 13th Street from Fort Harrison Road to Haythorne Avenue.
The Terre Haute Board of Works Monday approved a contract with CSX Transportation, which likely will cost between $6,000 to $7,500 for flaggers, said assistant city engineer Marcus Mauer.
“Anytime you are on or over a railroad track, you need an agreement, and this will [acknowledge] that we will follow their way of doing the work and their standards and insurance and use flaggers,” Mauer said.
The agreement calls for flaggers to radio ahead to construction workers to pull back at least 55 feet from the railroad tracks before a train is about to pass through the work site, Mauer said after the meeting. Mauer said he expects about two trains a day to travel through the work area.
The 13th Street project is part of the city’s $829,983 Community Crossings grant-funded road work for 2020.
In other business the board approved an inspection agreement for the city engineering department, which will inspect road work on Franklin Street from 13th to 14th Street for the city’s Department of Redevelopment. The engineering department typically charges 10 percent of the project, with this agreement at $42,945, said Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city’s engineering department.
The board also:
• Approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer for the Terre Haute Police Department from the state’s Quantity Purchase Award (QPA) bid $32,449.
• Approved a request from the Wabash Valley Road Runners to paint the group’s logo in the street at the intersection of Brown Avenue and Locust Street on June 28. The logo will be painted in spray chalk six days prior to race event on July 4.
• Approved a request from the Wabash Valley Road Runners to close Brown Avenue at Schall Street, Brown Avenue north to Maple Avenue, including all side streets and Locust at 25th Street east to 34th Street on July 4 for its annual 1-mile foot race.
• Approved a request from the Wabash Valley Road Runners to close the southbound land of First Street from Farrington North to Poplar Street on July 31, during its annual Midnight River Run. The board also approved a request to close the eastbound land of Ohio Street at 25th Street to Fruitridge, then cross Wabash Avenue, as runners will go on the Heritage Trail to Seelyville and back during its annual Crossroad Half Marathon on Sept. 19.
• Approved a request from the Terre Haute Fire Department to increase its special event rate for use of ambulances. The new rate for ALS (Advanced Life Support) goes to $85 from $75 and for BLS (Basic Life Support), the new rate is $100, up from $85.
