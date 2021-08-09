City board gives nod to abatement for apartment complex

A second city agency has approved a proposed six-year tax abatement for an apartment complex at 1325 N. 4th St.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety approved the abatement for River Valley Apartments GP LLC, an Oak Brook, Illinois-based company, that seeks to develop a new $10 million, 40-unit apartment complex.
The abatement would be phased in, with no taxes paid in the first year. However, over the six year period, the project would pay $157,147 in taxes, while having $202,793 in taxes abated.
The units would be about 950 square feet consisting of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. There would also be a community center to include apartment management office, laundry facilities, a community room and workout facility.
Six of the units would be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act).
The project is slated to start in June 2022, with completion slated for June 2023.
The project would add one full-time worker with an estimated payroll of $36,000 plus benefits. The property had been rezoned for university housing in 2017, however, the property remains vacant. The Terre Haute City Council gave preliminary approval in June and is to vote on final approval in September.
New street lights
In other business, the board approved a lighting agreement with Duke Energy, to add 59 new LED street lights. The new lighting will cost the city $110.62 a month for 10 years, after which monthly costs will drop to $8.85 per month.
"This is phase two of a four phase project," Mayor Duke Bennett told the board. "Several months ago, you approved the first section which was the downtown section. That is completed now, so this the next phase that goes from the overpass up to the split of Indiana 63 and U.S. 41. There will be two more that will come before (the board) that will go south once that section is completed.
The mayor said current street lights are rusted and are a safety issue, "even though it (U.S. 41) is a federal highway that is maintain by INDOT (Indiana Department of Transportation) the local municipalities are required to maintain and upgrade lighting as needed," the mayor said.
Other business
The board also approved:
• Street seating for Bar Botics at 671 Wabash Avenue.
• RiverSCAPE to paint a city sidewalk and close Margaret Avenue between Seventh Street and Erie Canal Road between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 to paint the street.
• A permit for a Labor Day parade that will close 11th Street and 12th Street from Eagle Street to Ohio Street for parade staging. Other streets closed for the parade include Wabash Avenue from Fourth Street to 13th Street; Fourth Street from Wabash Avenue to Poplar Street; Poplar Street from First Street to Fourth Street. The parade is slated to start at 11 a.m. on Labor Day.
• A permit for Veteran's Day on Nov. 11. The board approved street closing amid a new parade staging area due to construction in City Hall's parking lot. The parade will be staged for start in a former Long John Silver's lot at 4th and Ohio Streets and in a nearby Fifth/Third Bank parking lot. Streets to be closed include Fourth Street from Ohio Street to Cherry Street for staging; also closed is Wabash Avenue from Third Street to 12th Street for the parade, slated to start at 10 a.m. on Veteran's Day.
• Approved a 60 day extension on the Lafayette Avenue reconstruction project due to utility conflict. The project is now slated to be completed with construction Sept. 13, with other non-road work slated for completion in August, 2022.
