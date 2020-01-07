Testing began Tuesday to determine the cause of contamination, as well as a method to remove and filter groundwater, at a city pond.
Discovery of that contamination on Oct. 28 halted Terre Haute’s $54 million new sanitary sewer lift station project.
The city says it stopped construction work immediately after hundreds of fish were killed in a contained lagoon pond. The contamination is thought to be creosote.
“One company started [testing on Tuesday] and the other companies will be soon to follow. There will be a couple weeks maximum of pilot testing before we determine which method is the best,” said Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city’s engineering department,
“Obviously, if the cheaper [filtration] method works, that will be the one we will probably go with, but it will be up to the [Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners] on how we will proceed,” Utz said.
Commissioners last month approved funds for three companies to test equipment to remove and filter groundwater, with early estimates indicating this could add $2.3 million to $5 million to the overall project cost, plus up to $30,000 a day for a large crane that has been idled on the construction site off the 2500 block of Prairieton Road.
Utz said the city will be negotiating the cost of the crane.
“The final [project cost] impact will be known once we get back to work, which will require a change order going before the [sanitary] board,” Utz said.
The three companies conducting the pilot filtration testing include Griffin Dewatering, Tetrasolv Filtration and Calgon Carbon.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.