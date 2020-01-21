With early tests completed, Terre Haute officials are now awaiting results to determine the lowest cost and best method to remove and filter groundwater contamination as part of a new $54 million sewer lift station project.
Discovery of that contamination on Oct. 28 halted the lift station project. The city says it stopped construction work immediately after hundreds of fish were killed in a contained lagoon pond. The contamination is thought to be creosote.
The city's sanitary district in December approved three companies -- Griffin Dewatering, Tetrasolv Filtration and Calgon Carbon -- to perform pilot filtration testing.
"The companies have done their pilot testing (of decontamination process), collecting samples before and after treatment. Those samples have been sent off to labs, and we are awaiting results," City Engineer Chuck Ennis told the Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners.
The city engineer said he will meet Wednesday with the U.S. EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to get a status update. Ennis said the EPA has been taking samples and testing, "but I don't think they have come to any conclusions yet," Ennis told the board.
Early estimates indicate removing and filtering groundwater could add $2.3 million to $5 million to the overall project costs, plus as much as $30,000 a day for a large crane that has been idled on the construction site off the 2500 block of Prairieton Road. The city plans to negotiate the cost of that crane.
