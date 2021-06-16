The city of Terre Haute has announced its plans for traffic control during upcoming concert events at The Mill off Prairieton Road.
Before the start of concerts:
All lanes of traffic to The Mil” will be open with traffic control at the main entrance. All vehicles attending the venue will enter through the main entrance/exit on Prairieton Road. Traffic control will be provided by LawMan Security.
After the events:
About 30 minutes before the concert's end, officers will shut down the following intersections to maintain a constant flow of traffic:
- Westbound traffic at Hulman Street at Prairieton
- Demorest at Prairieton
- Voorhees at Prairieton
- West Greenwood at Prairieton
- West Preston at Prairieton
- West Turner at Prairieton
Northbound traffic at Prairieton Road and West Margaret
Vehicles exiting the venue from the north exit will only be allowed to turn north onto Prairieton and will continue traveling north to First Sreet or to turn east on Hulman Street. Once the traffic flow begins to slow on Hulman, officers will control the flow of traffic by directing all northbound traffic to First Street.
Vehicles exiting from the main entrance/exit will be directed to turn south on Prairieton and will use both lanes of travel. Vehicles traveling in the left lane will directed to turn east on West Margaret. Vehicles traveling in the right lane will be directed to continue traveling south and have the options to use Honey Creek Drive, West Johnson Drive and West Springhill Drive.
The city's Board of Public Works and Safety has approved this plan for the following dates: June 17, July 4, July 16, July 25, Sept. 4 and Sept. 16.
