Seven-year-old Isabella Barker waved a small U.S. flag as she waited for the Veterans Day parade to start Friday morning in Terre Haute.
Her mother, Hope Barker, sat near the intersection of 11th Street and Wabash Avenue in a folding chair, with a blanket over her legs in the 50-degree weather.
“My daughter is a Girl Scout, and other Girl Scouts are joining us, and we are handing out flags to anyone near us while we watch the parade,” Hope Barker said, “and learn about veterans for our troop. We are Troop No. 1388,” she said, adding the troop has 10 girls.
“They are only in first grade so we keep it a little simple but we tell them what a veteran is and why we are thankful,” she said, adding Isabella’s grandfather served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Russell Thompson ate a cream filled donut as he waited on the parade.
“I come every year and was in the Air Force for almost 24 years,” Thompson said, who served from 1984 to 2007 as a master sergeant in the Indiana Air National Guard in Terre Haute.
“I appreciate our fellow veterans and I participate and try to get the community more involved in veteran activities,” he said.
Nancy Hicks of Brazil parked her Jeep across a side street to help block traffic from Wabash Avenue during the parade.
“I am a member of Jeep Junkies and we are blocking intersections for the parade,” Hicks said. “We bought a Jeep and decided to join Jeep Junkies as they do a lot of things for the community. Veterans Day is important to me because I have a brother who was a Marine and a brother-in-law who served in the Army,” Hicks said.
Jerry Allen, 79, served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam from 1964 to 1965.
“Believe it or not, I worked in the post office. I was tested into the administrative field and volunteered for Vietnam,” he said.
Allen sat near a railroad track near Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue. “I am glad to see there is a parade, but disappointed there are not more people. They don’t realize what it means to live in America and what it has taken (for veterans),” he said.
Randy Torrence, commandant of the Joseph A. Bray Detachment 471 Marine Corps League, said he was happy with the turnout, adding some areas were sparse, but other parade sections were well-attended.
“It was a good turnout. It was just amazing the amount of people coming out to show their support. We had a lot more entries than what we expected (more than 40) and the parade went very smoothly. I was happy there were not too many problems with the first time that we did this,” Torrence said.
The Marine Corps League assumed responsibility of conducting the parade this year, taking over from the Loyal Veterans Battalion. Torrence said there will be a parade again next year “rain or shine, snow or sleet.”
“I support our veterans and this has been a tradition in Terre Haute for a long time and we are proud to keep that tradition going,” Torrence said.
