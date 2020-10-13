Citizens of Action publishes Vigo voting guide

Citizens of Action, a local grassroots group focused on racial equity in Vigo County, has published a Vigo County Racial Justice Voter Guide.
The guide includes responses from all participating candidates running for Vigo County school board, Vigo County Council, and Vigo County Board of Commissioners. The guide is available now online at bit.ly/COA2020voterguide.
The questions include topics such as hiring more people of color in the school corporation and county workforce, recommended training for school personnel, criminal justice reform, and funding for poor neighborhoods.
In previous years, COA has hosted in-person candidate forums at the Booker T. Washington Center, but decided to create an online guide this year given the presence of COVID-19.
