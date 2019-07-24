Citizens For Better Government In Vigo County will host a forum at 9 a.m. Saturday (July 27) at the Vigo County Public Library to discuss findings a Facebook poll and two weeks of door-to-door petitioning regarding plans for a new county jail.
The public is welcomed and invitations are extended to the Vigo County commissioners and council members, Terre Haute’s Mayor Duke Bennett and Terre Haute City Council members, the group said in a news release.
The group said a seven-day Facebook poll completed Sunday yielded more than 1,500 responses, which will be recapped Saturday.
Citizens For Better Government In Vigo County was organized more than two years ago, in 2016, to address community needs and issues, according to the group's news release. It has scheduled forums for the last Saturday of each month in 2019, except September, at the Vigo County Public Library.
Critics of a jail proposed for 500 W. Honey Creek Drive argue the county can save millions by building on the current city/county government campus off First and Cherry Streets in Terre Haute.
For the site on Honey Creek Driver, the county is working on a jail design that includes 501 beds and 140,000 square feet. The county’s consultants estimate a $60 million construction cost requiring an annual debt service of more than $5.62 million.
To date, the county has said the campus offers insufficient space for a modern jail design that suits Vigo County’s needs.
