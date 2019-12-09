MARSHALL, Ill. [mdash] Leon Macke, 92, of Marshall, IL, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Twin Lakes Rehab and Health Care at Paris, IL. He was born Sept. 4, 1927 at Marshall, IL, the son of Harry and Nellie Baggs Macke. He married Norma J. Beltz and she preceded him in death on Nov. 21,…