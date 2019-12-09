At Monday’s Vigo County School Board meeting, citizens who addressed proposed spending cuts raised concerns about elementary consolidation and the future of alternative education at McLean Education Center.
Just a handful of people spoke, both at the start of the meeting during a public comment period and at the conclusion, when a public hearing was scheduled.
The only person to speak during the actual hearing was Kim Swaner, a McLean employee. She said there is “a great deal of concern” about what happens to McLean students.
District officials Monday also presented a report outlining how the Vigo Virtual Success Academy is helping reduce the district’s enrollment losses. Swaner said she’s impressed with the district’s efforts to keep students in Vigo County schools through the new virtual program.
She said she hopes there will be similar efforts to retain McLean students and help them be successful if proposed changes in alternative education are approved, especially given the short timeline. The changes, if approved, are to take effect for the next school year.
The school board conducted the public hearing to give citizens an opportunity to comment on a proposed $5.5 million spending reduction/revenue enhancement plan.
The plan calls for about $4 million in spending cuts and about $1.5 million in revenue enhancements.
The spending cuts outlined Oct. 21 call for three fewer elementary schools and a redesign of alternative education, among many other recommendations.
A hearing was not required by law.
Under the proposal, McLean Education Center would no longer house alternative education and its three programs would be relocated.
An alternative middle school program potentially would move to Sarah Scott Middle School; a special education program for high school students would become self-contained classrooms at North and South Vigo high schools; and a general high school program would move to Booker T. Washington High School. The plan, yet to be approved by the board, calls for the changes to be in place by the 2020-21 school year.
In another major change, the district currently operates 18 elementary schools, and the plan calls for reducing that number to 15 — two schools in Phase 2 and one in Phase 3. Students would be redistricted to other schools and the former elementary buildings would then be re-purposed for other uses.
A task force will be formed to identify a school consolidation/redistricting plan.
Sister Dorothy Rasche spoke during the first public comment session, and described all the efforts underway to make improvements in the West Terre Haute community, which has many low income citizens.
“Please have mercy on our grade school, West Vigo,” she said.
The district has not specified any schools that would be recommended for consolidation.
Also addressing the spending reduction plan was Leah Myers, who praised central office administrators for agreeing to take pay cuts. “This is something most administrations wouldn’t do,” she said.
As for elementary school consolidation, Myers asked the board “to please keep in mind the low income neighborhood schools and their students. These are the schools that are most often closed.”
She asked the board to “make sure the parents are part of the conversation and listen to their concerns” related to busing and class sizes. She appealed to the board to keep class sizes reasonable.
She also addressed changes affecting McLean. Alternative programs at McLean and Booker T. Washington High School “were created for a reason ... and they have worked really well,” Myers said.
If high school students were to return to their home schools, “That concerns me,” she said.
A lot of times, the environment at the home school caused the problem and that’s why they attend McLean. “Do not lose the original mission of these programs, because many kids would have dropped out if it hadn’t been for them,” Myers said.
Tentative teacher contract
Also during the board meeting, Chuck Rubright, attorney with Bose, McKinney and Evans, made a presentation on the tentative collective bargaining agreement with teachers. He works with the school district bargaining team.
Members of the Vigo County Teachers Association ratified the contract last week by a vote of 624 in favor to 97 opposed.
Effective Jan. 1, the minimum teacher starting salary will increase to $38,000; the current minimum starting salary for a beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree is $35,000.
The minimum starting salary for a teacher with at least a master’s degree would be $40,000 and a starting minimum for a teacher with a doctorate degree would be $46,500.
The pay increases will take effect Jan. 1. The agreement does not call for retroactive pay.
Returning teachers with a qualifying evaluation would receive the greater of the appropriate starting salary or the following:
• Those hired after May 10, 2005 shall receive a base increase of 5 percent;
• Those hired on or after May 10, 1996 shall receive a base increase of 4 percent.
• Those hired prior to May 10, 1996 shall receive a base increase of 3 percent.
Rubright said the cost of the new teacher contract is $3.9 million, with $3 million for teacher salaries and $900,000 for fringe benefits.
The $3 million is funded through the recently-passed operating referendum, and $900,000 from savings generated by a pension paydown funded by the State Legislature during the last session, using the state surplus.
The overall package for teachers represents a 6 percent increase for both salary and fringe benefits, Rubright said.
Under changes in state law, the board could not act on the contract Monday, but it is expected to conduct a meeting to approve it later this week.
Since the referendum does not take effect until 2020, that is why pay raises won’t start until Jan. 1, Rubright said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.