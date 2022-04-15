Eighteen individuals, including Indiana’s health commissioner, a former U.S. senator and a Harvard-trained neuroanatomist, will be honored Monday as part of the Vigo County School Corp.’s new Circle of Honor recognition program.
The inaugural Circle of Honor Class of 2022 consists of 18 individuals “who embody the best of Vigo County, reflecting its rich history and commitment to excellence,” according to the district.
They will be honored during a program at Terre Haute North Vigo High School; attendance at the event is by invitation.
The recognition event features not only VCSC alumni, but also members of staff, administration, and the community who have contributed to the district over the course of its history. It is not a requirement that they have attended Vigo County schools.
Honorees include Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana commissioner of health who graduated from Terre Haute North Vigo High School; the late Birch Bayh Jr., former U.S. senator from Vigo County; and Jill Bolte Taylor, best-selling author and a Harvard-trained and published neuroanatomist.
Other honorees:
• Robert (Bob) Fischer, mathematics teacher at Honey Creek Middle School.
• James (Jim) Mann, former athletic director for West Vigo High School.
• Katherine Utley, a long-time educator at Terre Haute North Vigo High School who served as chair of the foreign language department.
• Bob Baesler, local businessman and owner of Baesler’s Market.
• The late Iverson Bell, veterinarian, civics leader and 20-year member of the Vigo County School Board.
• The late Carl Riddle, long-time Terre Haute North Vigo principal.
• Carolyn Roberts, an educator who served 17 years as a counselor at Terre Haute North Vigo High School and later served many years as a VCSC diversity consultant.
• The late Susie Dewey, long-time VCSC educator and an avid environmentalist.
• Alan Hill, who achieved All-American status in football and track at DePauw, played professional football for the Dallas Cowboys and later worked in higher education administration.
• The late Darrell Roundtree, principal at Hoosier Prairie Elementary from 1979 to his retirement in 1998.
• Trannie Grainger, who retired from the VCSC in 1996 after serving as a physical education and health teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School for 26 years. She also coached.
• The late Don Smith, who served for many years as president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board of Terre Haute First National Bank and First Financial Corp.
• Coral Cochran, a 20-year VCSC teacher who also led the formation of what is now known as the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors, Inc.
• Bobby Moore, interim chief executive officer of the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club who has also served as its director of operations.
• The late George Waugh, the first principal of West Vigo High School who served there from 1960 through 1978.
