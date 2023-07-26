The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board voted unanimously Wednesday to take ownership of the historic Indiana Theatre.
CIB board member and county commissioner Chris Switzer called it “a historic day for a historic Theatre.”
In February, Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson announced he was donating the Theatre to the CIB.
The CIB did not inherit any contracts associated with the building, and it is embarking on its own search for a contractor to perform extensive repairs on the roof and ventilating system, as well as deal with asbestos found in some of the floor tiling.
Switzer is investigating grant funding to help pay for the building’s renovation, including from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which offers preservation grants.
The Indiana Theatre was built in 1927 and added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1979.
Other funding could come through American Rescue Plan Act or Economic Development Income Tax money.
Switzer said he also is also looking into the possibility of adding a storefront and/or coffee shop to the Theatre to generate additional revenue. The Theatre is expected to host some events for the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Convention Center General Manager Tennille Wanner gave the CIB an update on the center’s progress and earnings.
June saw the center host 14 events and a total of 1,200 people over 21 days, earning $78,189, including $54,000 in food and beverages, along with $3,770 in parking receipts.
On the year, it has hosted 51 events and made $350,000, and has 33 additional contracts totaling $300,000 through the rest of the year.
The convention center has collected 32 contracts and made 33 proposals for 2024 and even has a couple of events scheduled for 2025, meaning $800,000 worth of business has been booked through 2025.
Wanner said the convention center has seen an uptick in repeat business, as well.
An update on the Larry Bird Museum within the Convention Center was also delivered.
Lighting fixtures for the Bird Museum may not be delivered for three or four months, but it’s still on track to be ready to open in December. However, since the Convention Center has booked so many events for that month, those overseeing the museum don’t want its grand opening to get lost in the shuffle, so January is the target date a tentative grand opening, with a soft opening in December.
Licensing photos and videos cost less than expected — $88,418 — but permission to use Bird’s actual likeness has not yet officially been granted.
The CIB approved its 2024 budget for $4.6 million. It still needs to be approved by the Vigo County Council.
County Commissioner Switzer will present it to the council at an upcoming meeting.
