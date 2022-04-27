CIB to take up Larry Bird Museum display options

A review of display options and a final recommendation on design for the Larry Bird Museum is slated to go before the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board next month.
Terri Conley, chair of the Capital Improvement Board’s museum committee, said with the budget for the museum display is $1 million. The CIB budgeted $1.5 million for the entire project, with construction costs to build out the museum’s shell at $500,000.
Design options have been submitted from Ohio-based Hilferty & Associates Inc, a museum design firm.
“We will have $1 million in exhibition, and Hilferty has put together a preliminary design and they have some enhancements we may choose, so they gave us a lot of [design] options we need to work through, but I would hope we would have something to present [to the full board] next month we so [Hilferty] can move forward with a final design,” Conley said.
“That includes hanging a motorcycle. The biggest costs will be electronics, showing so much of [Bird’s] game time and interviews, so much of the electronics will be the highest costs for the museum,” Conley said.
Bird collectables have been moved from the 33 Brick Street restaurant in French Lick for use in the museum, however, some items will need preparation work. The CIB is working on trademark access to game films, interviews and photos with the NBA.
“Objects are extremely key in this museum situation. We have to have the basketballs, the jerseys, the trophies, the photographs that help people bring up the Bird experience, so getting that material sorted and in shape for display is key,” Mark Mederski of Mederski Vintage Services, who acts as the CIB’s museum representative for the Larry Bird Museum, told the board.
Conley said request for bids have been made for sunlight protective film on museum glass. There was a concern that a glass warranty could be impacted, and Garmong Construction Services will meet with the manufacturer this week.
The board also approved the use of a holding area in the rear of the museum to hold large dividers and drapes for vendors, stored on large carts.
The museum is slated to open in 2023.
In a separate matter, the board approved a resolution to use food and beverage tax funds to pay for a building change order to add railing along the back side of the structure near the parking garage. The section has an open area with a several foot drop to a concrete drive that will need railing to prevent potential injury.
Steve Witt steps down
Also, Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp., resigned this month from the Capital Improvement Board. He was an appointment of Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, who will make a new appointment.
Contacted after the meeting, Witt said with the convention center complete, he felt it was time to step down from the board.
“I’ve been privileged to serve on the Capital Improvement Board [as an appointee of Mayor Bennett] since nearly its inception, which has been well over six years,” Witt told the Tribune-Star.
“Now that the convention center is complete and open for business, I think it’s time to step aside and allow someone else the opportunity to serve. Additionally, I wear several hats . . . one of which has been the acting director of the City Department of Redevelopment for the past several years,” Witt said.
“My appointment to the CIB was primarily due to my work with the Department of Redevelopment, which contributed $4 million toward the convention center project. Since my tenure with the Department of Redevelopment will soon be coming to an end, it is appropriate for me to step down from the Capital Improvement Board as well.”
Finishing touches
In a look at getting the convention center operational this month, workers had to unpack and unwrap 6,792 pieces of silverware that was individually wrapped, plus around 1,500 glasses, all of which was then washed. About 9,272 pieces of china was ordered with half of that unpacked and washed.
The center still has two upright refrigerators to be delivered along with an ice bin, plus four 180-plate boxes and five dish dollies to be delivered next month, said Tennile Wanner, general manager for OVG 360, formerly Spectra Venue Management, which manages the convention center.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
