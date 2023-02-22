Ravenswood Studio Inc., a Lincolnwood, Illinois-based custom fabrication company, was selected Wednesday by the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board as the display vendor for the Larry Bird Museum.
The board approved a resolution that allows the CIB's museum committee to negotiate a final cost, including some value engineering that can bring the cost to within the board's construction budget of $900,000.
The CIB has budgeted $1.5 million for the museum, slated to open in November or December. The display contract is to be finalized by March 10, with the final contract signed by the board's president or vice president.
Board member Terri Conley, who served as the museum committee's 2022 chair, said the committee interviewed two companies, with Ravenswood and Design Display, adding both companies had "excellent references."
Board member Jon Marvel said Mark Mederski of Mederski Vintage Services, who acts as the CIB's museum representative for the Larry Bird Museum, said Ravenswood Studio "tackled more complex projects and received very high marks from the companies that had used them. The company offered an audio-video media production firm in Boston. They can get rights and put it all together," Marvel said. "Audio visual is the next thing coming down the line" for the museum, he said.
The CIB has not yet sought proposals for that audio/visual work.
The company, which has been in business since 1988, has built museum exhibits at venues such as the Chicago Sports Museum; Harley-Davidson Museum, Milwaukee, Wis.; Moonshot Museum, Pittsburg, Pa.; Ford House Visitors Center, Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich.; Publishing House Experience, Boston, Mass; and The Cell, Denver, Colo.
Other business
In a report on events, Tennille Wanner, OVG 360's general manager of the Terre Haute Convention Center, said January was a light month, with the center hosting 11 events.
The events accounted for 13 days, generating gross revenue of $21,391 from events and parking. Some events included Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, Arts Illiana, Indiana Railroad, IBEW Local No. 1393, Vigo County School Corporation principal meeting, and a city update from Mayor Duke Bennett.
Wanner said the convention center has $878,796 in its business "funnel" through 2025.
For 2023, the convention center has 43 definite contracts for 385 hotel rooms, with a gross revenue of $347,768. The center has 11 additional contracts that are firm, but not yet signed, for 316 hotel rooms and $116,440 in gross revenue.
The center has tentative proposals out for 42 events, with 418 hotel rooms and $241,677 in potential gross revenue, Wanner said.
CIB President Duke Bennett, the mayor of Terre Haute, said the board has work to do in the next month regarding the donation of the Indiana Theatre.
"We will have to hire someone to look at the building," the mayor said. "This will ramp up and we will have to review and approve legal documents. I think it is a great story for the community and saving that building will be tremendous. We want to move pretty quickly on this."
Brian Bosma, board attorney, recommended the CIB treat the donation like a purchase "and do the due diligence of an environmental survey. You want to know what you are getting and the environmental investigation is somewhat of an insurance policy for you for the future that you are not responsible for existing conditions.
"Even though it is a donation, I recommend we start with a resolution of interest for purchasing the property as we don't know all the terms at this point," Bosma said.
Also Wednesday, board member David Patterson, who is the executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Griffin Bike Park will be featured this year on the cover of the 2023 Indiana Travel Guide, which will be available in March.
