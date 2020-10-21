An underground storm water trap for the downtown Terre Haute Convention Center’s parking garage is slated to be completed this week.

Other work scheduled to begin this month includes concrete foundations and the arrival of structural steel on Nov. 13, Brian Kooistra, chief operating officer for Garmong Construction Services, told members of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“I would say by Thanksgiving we will see the [convention center] structure come up out of the ground,” Kooistra said. “Overall, the [construction] project remains on schedule and on budget.”

Board attorney Brain Bosma, of Indianapolis-based Kroger Gadis & Regas, told the board completion of the transfer of all property parcels to the Capital Improvement Board for the convention center will be completed this week.

“We have been able to proceed with construction because the [Hilton Garden Inn] team [previously] executed an access agreement” that allowed Garmong Construction to enter the property and start work, Bosma said.

Bosma also told the board a management agreement is expected to be completed with Global Spectrum LP, doing business as Spectra Venue. That company will manage the convention center, when completed.

Steve Bauer, vice president of construction services at Nations Group, which serves as project manager, told the board that construction plans were reviewed with Spectra on everything from layout, use of space, kitchen equipment, furniture and operational aspects of what is to be designed for the convention center.

“We may have some minor design modifications that have been recommended by Spectra, so we are looking at those to make sure that we have addressed everything they will need in order to effectively operate the facility,” Bauer told the board.

Some changes may include a delivery security office to the delivery area as well changes in kitchen equipment, Bauer said.

“Spectra brings to the table a pretty significant buying power so we may be able to improve the budget situation on the furniture acquisition as we work with them through the furniture that they want,” Bauer said.

The CIB next meets Nov. 18.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.