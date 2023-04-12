Three bids were submitted Wednesday for audiovisual media production for the Larry Bird Museum.
The bids were from Boston Productions Inc.; Winikur Productions/Soloman Group; and Northern Lights/Creative Technologies.
A museum committee of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board will interview the companies next week and will submit a recommendation, with a final cost, to the full board at the CIB's May 26 meeting. The bid prices initially are withheld as the CIB is allowed to interview the companies to negotiate a final price.
The bid was for work on audiovisual media production, audiovisual integration and media rights acquisition for the museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.