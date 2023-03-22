The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday took the first step toward accepting the Indiana Theatre Event Center as a donation.
Also Wednesday, Mayor Duke Bennett, the CIB's president, said a public partnership including the city, county, Convention and Visitors Bureau and the CIB would fund renovations at the theater.
In an effort to preserve the downtown landmark, Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson last month announced he was donating the theater/event center to the CIB.
The CIB now will research the costs of renovations, with the most costly being a new roof and a new heating, cooling and ventilation system. The CIB would then operate the Indiana Theatre for first-run movies, concerts and other events, such as comedy shows.
The board on Thursday approved a resolution expressing interest in the property.
Doug Kowalski, attorney with Kroger Gardis Regas, which represents the CIB, said under state law that anything with a purchase price of $25,000 or more requires a resolution expressing interest.
Kowalski said that while the property is being donated, there could "be expenses related to the property that could exceed $25,000, so the resolution is a precautionary method" to ensure it meets state law.
Expenses could include property title work or any environmental or engineering reviews.
CIB President Duke Bennett said the CIB "will have documents for legal review moving forward. We will need to identify someone to work with who is an expert in these kinds of buildings and who has expertise in restoring these kinds of facilities, so we will need to select someone as we get the ball rolling."
Funding renovations
Bennett said the facility's restoration will be funded by the city, Vigo County and the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Those entities, and not the CIB, will bear the majority of costs, Bennett said.
"It will be the same kind of process we did with building this (convention center). It will be funds from a variety of sources. It could be ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) or EDIT (Economic Development Income Tax) or whatever.
"The city and county will make those commitments and the CVB will be making contributions too," Bennett said. "We will work with Baker Tilly to work finances once we get to that point.
"That is where the funding to restore this building will come from," Bennett said. "I think this will be a huge positive thing for our community. It will take some time and we can't estimate that yet."
The CIB will own the facility. The venue will be managed by Brent A. Barnhart, president of KJB Theaters, who owns and manages the Moonlite Drive-In of Terre Haute on North Lafayette Street.
Bennett said the Convention Center will also want to schedule events for the theater/event center which require a secondary agreement.
Bennett said the CIB should establish an ''ad hoc" team to work on the project on a daily basis, presenting updates to the full board. That can be done next month, he said.
Convention center management
In other business, the board approved a qualitative incentive fee for OVG360, the management team for the convention center. Under the county's management agreement, the company is entitled up to a $25,000 incentive annually for operating the facility.
Tennille Wanner, OVG 360's general manager, recommended $15,000 as the incentive fee as the company only managed the facility for nine months in 2022.
However, board member Jon Marvel said the building has been well maintained and "the food is terrific" and recommended the board approve the incentive fee at $20,000. The board unanimously approved that amount for the incentive fee.
Some of the building maintenance has included repairing garage elevators vandalized by spray paint; repairing a parking garage parking arm after a woman drove through the parking arm last month. That driver has been charged with property damage; and this month, a man has been charged with theft after stealing plants from the convention center.
OVG 360 also schedules annual fire safety inspections, semi-annual kitchen hood inspections and all building maintenance services.
Wanner earlier in the meeting reported that January and February were slower months, generating about $54,000 in revenue with smaller events and one convention. However, there are 11 conventions scheduled so far this year, Wanner told the board, with 44 definite events and 10 more "firm" events, which are events that are in the final contract stages.
Additionally, there are 26 tentative proposals under review for 2023. Including proposals, the convention center has more than $621,000 in gross revenue slated so far this year.
The convention center also has 2 events slated for 2024 plus 17 tentative proposals; and three tentative proposals for 2025.
Other matters
In other business:
• Four companies have expressed interest to bid on audiovisual media production for the Larry Bird Museum. Companies have until 11 a.m. April 12 to submit bids for audiovisual media production, audiovisual integration and media rights acquisition for the museum.
Terri Conley, board member, said two of the four companies interested have worked with the NBA on other facilities for media rights. The CIB is expected to vote in May to select a company for the work.
The board voted to extend a contract with memorabilia consultant Shelly Keen until May 15. After the 60 days, the board will review the contract and could convert any additional work to an hourly basis.
• Bennett said a survey from PROS Consulting for the potential construction of an indoor fieldhouse, outdoor sports complex and/or an aquatics facility in Terre Haute had 1,600 people respond, of which 1,055 people completing the entire survey.
In January, the CIB hired PROS Consulting to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for the project, of which this survey is a part. The results will help the CIB determine the best options for the potential projects.
The final study will include a market analysis, business plan, space planning, concept design and cost analysis. That study is projected to be completed in May.
