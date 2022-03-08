Pending a formal approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and a city zoning variance, Churchill Downs expects to break ground on a new casino on Terre Haute's east side as soon as late May.
The company is anticipating a 14-month construction, with the casino opening in late 2023, Ryan Jordan, senior vice president of real estate development for Churchill Downs Inc., told the Indiana Gaming Commission on Tuesday.
Churchill Downs is anticipating supply cost increases, with the company now projecting its casino project cost to be about $260 million, up from an original estimate of $240 million, Jason Sauer, senior vice president of corporate development for Churchill Downs, told the state gaming board.
The company will next go before the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals on March 17 to obtain a variance that will enable the company to erect a 150-foot-tall hotel. The casino is zoned in an area that caps height of structures at 125 feet.
The location of the hotel and casino is outside of the approach corridor for the Terre Haute Regional Airport. The company on Feb. 9 filed a notice of proposed construction with the FAA, as the project is within 5 miles of the airport.
Jordan said the company does not anticipate any issues with the FAA, adding its approval process can take as long as 90 days, but it expects to gain approval by May 9.
The company also said it expects to receive final approval of its subdivision plat by April 6.
Sauer told the commission of the zoning approvals for 50 acres on which it plans to construct the casino on Terre Haute's east side along East Margaret Drive.
The Terre Haute City Council last week approved rezoning for the project. The company closed on the purchase of land — in two 25-acre parcels — on Feb. 14 and on March 7, Sauer said.
One of the parcels had previously been a site proposed by Premier Gaming Group, Sauer said. Premier was among four companies that bid on a new Vigo County casino license.
"We are extremely excited about the project," Sauer said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.