On Aug.16, Northside Community Church and Emmanuel Church will host Back-to-School Sunday during worship services. Speakers from the Vigo County School Corp. will be featured.
The Northside Community Church service begins at 9 a.m. Rob Haworth, superintendent of Vigo County School Corp., will speak about the upcoming school year.
The service at Emmanuel Church in West Terre Haute begins at 11 a.m. The church is located at 6076 US Highway 150, between St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and New Goshen.
The speaker will be Hank Irwin, president of the Vigo County School Board.
At both services, "We will be recognizing and praying for all of the students, teachers, administrators, and staff who will be going back to school," said Clark Cowden, pastor at both churches.
Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available.
