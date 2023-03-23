Remnant Church is partnering with the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department to create what pastor Brandon Norman calls “the biggest Easter egg hunt we’ve ever had.”
Some 20,000 eggs will be strewn throughout Deming Park on April 1 for three separate hunts divided by age groups — those 2 to 4 years old will hunt at 1:30 p.m., while ages 5 to 7 and 8 to 10 will participate in hunts at 2:30 p.m. Close to 5,000 people are expected to attend.
Remnant Church has been conducting its own egg hunts for 11 years.
“We outgrew Collett Park, we outgrew the Terre Haute North football field,” Norman said.
“We went to the fairgrounds. This year, we thought that if we could partner together, we’ll give them the best Easter egg hunt we can give them.”
Norman has amassed 30 pallets of candy and an assortment of other prizes, including bicycles, remote-control cars and dolls. When children locate certain eggs containing a strip of paper reading “prize,” they’ll be able to redeem it for the bigger loot.
“We’ve created our own toy store since we don’t have one,” Norman said. “No kid should be without something that day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.