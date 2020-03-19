Church group offers its help to distribute VCSC free lunches

“If they need seven lunches, give them seven,” said Pastor Billy Joe Henry of the Bridge Church.
As 11 a.m. approached on Thursday, Henry gathered members of his congregation together for a brief meeting on the sidewalk outside of the North 19th Street church to prepare them for the day’s food distribution.
The church had become a distribution site for the Vigo County School Corp. and Henry wanted to encourage his congregation before they started handing out the free lunches.
Even though dark storm clouds were moving in as they gathered, Henry and his members were determined to be that proverbial bright light in the world. A world recently darkened by a virus and the panic it was creating.
As Henry began to pray with the group, he asked that as one group handed lunches to cars, other members would touch the vehicle and pray for the occupants.
And so they did.
Soon after, as each vehicle pulled up, volunteers like Bridge member Tracy Stewart would ask how many lunches were needed as her husband, Robby Stewart, and others would touch the back of the vehicle and say a silent prayer for the driver and his or her family.
One member who was praying with Stewart knew personally what it was like to be in a desperate situation in life.
“Thirty-two years ago, Jesus saved me from the streets,” said Lyndie Bishop as she waited for the next car to pull up.
“I was homeless in New York and I was a heroin addict. And, David Wilkerson of Teen Challenge took me in and cleaned me up. And my heart has been to serve ever since,” Bishop said.
“Somebody did it for me so I want to do it for someone else,” she added.
Earlier in the morning, church members Angie Briley, Lexi Briley, Jake Fancher and Karen Allen had stuffed about 400 bags with a variety of food Henry had picked up from Terre Haute North Vigo High School. Children were going to be able to enjoy a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, graham crackers, an apple, chips, fruit snacks and two cartons of milk.
And if they needed prayer, they were going to get that, too. Whatever the need, physical or spiritual, the members were ready.
As the distribution neared the end, most of the members were soaked from a mid-morning shower, including Debbie Wyatt.
Regardless of the downpour, Wyatt was quick to touch each vehicle and pray as the cold rain came down.
The feeling of helping others was stronger.
“It’s wonderful,” Wyatt said. “It’s like it’s not even raining. We’ve got to feed those babies.”
