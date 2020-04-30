Vigo County high school students can expect to see some big changes next year — Chromebook laptops for each student as well as a return to the semester scheduling system.
The school board on Thursday agreed to amend the current Chromebook device rollout to purchase them not only for teachers, but also for all high school students in time for the 2020-21 school year.
The original plan called for purchase of Chromebooks for teachers this year.
Uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the 2020-21 school year has prompted the decision.
“Given the current landscape of remote learning, COVID-19 and not knowing what the future is for traditional school, we believe we need to amend the plan,” said Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent.
The cost of the added Chromebooks was not immediately available.
“We hope to purchase them with possible future state/federal funding, hopefully with CARES Act money,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
According to information provided to the board, “an accelerated and amended technology rollout schedule is needed to better prepare the district for the possibility of another unpredictable situation that impacts education in the future.”
Having mobile devices at home during prolonged school closure “is critical for high school students as they are working toward immediate goals of high school credit requirements, dual credit and industry certifications,” the information stated.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Haworth said he is asking the curriculum/instruction team, district staff, teachers and others to prepare for a move to semesters for the 2020-21 school year. Currently, the high schools use a trimester system.
Haworth will recommend the school board approve the move to semesters at a future meeting.
“Although this will not be an easy task, the loss of instruction in this school year and the long term impact of COVID-19 make this move essential now” rather than at a future time, he said. The strategic plan called for the district to explore new high school schedules.
A move to semesters will allow for time to re-teach or jump start learning if there are interruptions in school because of COVID-19, Riley said.
It also addresses problems associated with skipping terms (such as taking Spanish in trimesters 1 and 3 versus each semester). Semesters also provide more time to develop student/teacher relationships.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.