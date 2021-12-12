Christmas trees can be fire hazards

Decorating for the winter holidays requires attention to fire safety along with the lights, trees and tinsel.
Harvested Christmas trees can quickly spread small fires and do serious damage.
To demonstrate some of the hazards, the Honey Creek Fire Department set a Christmas tree on fire Friday morning in a controlled setting, and offered some fire prevention facts to make the holidays safer.
It took less than a minute for flames to reach the base of a tree to the top, where the flames then spread across the ceiling of the department's training facility.
A heat source too close to a Christmas tree causes more than 20% of fires.
“You can have gifts or a heating source that sets the gifts on fire, then the flames come up the tree and dry out some of the needles and it goes fast once it gets started,” said Josh Sittler, public information officer for the Honey Creek Fire Department.
“Check lights, cords and multi-plug devices to make sure they are working properly,” he said, “and always make sure you have a working smoke detector in your house.”
Although Christmas tree fires are not common, he said, when they do occur, they are more likely to be serious because tall trees allow the flames to reach ceilings and flash over in the room to other furniture and objects.
Almost one-third of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems, statistics show.
The National Fire Protection Association offers tips on Christmas tree safety, such as selecting a tree that is fresh with green needles that do not fall off when touched.
• Before placing the tree in a stand, cut two inches from the base of the trunk to help the tree absorb water to last longer, then add water to the stand daily.
• Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, such as fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights, and it is not blocking an exit.
• Lights for the tree should be listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or for outdoor use.
• Replace any string of lights that has worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections; follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the number of light strands to be connected.
• Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.
• Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
• Dried-out trees should be removed from homes as soon as possibler. The trees should not be left inside garages or placed against the exterior of a home to await disposal. Community recycling programs often collect trees.
• Outdoor electrical lights should also be taken inside after the holidays to reduce fire hazards and make the lights last longer.
For more information on Christmas tree safety, visit npfa.org/education.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
