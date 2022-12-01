The magic of Christmas has returned to Deming Park, where shelters have been decorated in themes ranging from Rudolph’s Riverboat to the Terre Haute Humane Society’s Happy Howlidays.
“We’re ready to turn the lights on, Santa, what do you think?” said Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett on Thursday evening during the lighting ceremony. After a short countdown, fireworks burst into the night sky and lighted shelter displays lit up the park. Those attending cheered.
As the short kickoff program concluded, members of the Terre Haute South marching band played Jingle Bells.
It’s the 36th annual Christmas in the Park contest, and displays will be lit from 5 to 10 p.m. each night through Dec. 31.
“Christmas in the Park is by far one of our favorite community events to be associated with here at First,” said Ticia Wright of First Financial Bank, the event’s primary sponsor.
The event has 19 entries this year, involving schools, service clubs, nonprofits and others. The three judges this year are Jennifer Vermillion, Allyson Midgley and Gerry Varner.
Judging takes place Tuesday night. First place receives $2,000; second place $1,500; third place $1,000; fourth place, $900; fifth place, $800; sixth place, $700; and the remaining entries will each be honorable mention and receive $500. The winner of the People’s Choice award will receive an extra $100.
“It is such a neat tradition,” Bennett said. “You hear families talk about part of their Christmas every year is bringing their kids and grandkids to the park to see everything … It’s a fun way to kick off the season.”
Normally, the event draws between 25,000 to 28,000 vehicles each season, and the parks department estimates that about 100,000 people visit the park to see the displays, said Eddie Bird, Terre Haute’s parks superintendent.
Maggie Wheeler, volunteer coordinator with the Terre Haute Humane Society, was on hand for the festivities. She and others decorated a shelter close to Torner Center.
“I think it’s a great event for the community. Everybody loves it. It brings lots of traffic through the park. And we get some prize money for doing it,” Wheeler said.
Nearby, Mitch Williams and son Leo, age 3, admired one of the displays; the drive through Christmas in the Park is an annual tradition.
“It’s really good for the community and for the little ones,” Williams said, as Leo closely investigated the display. They planned to take advantage of other activities offered at the park, including the Holiday Express Train, which had a line of people awaiting their turn.
Another activity featured free photos with Santa at the Holiday House.
Prior to the lighting ceremony, the parks department conducted a candy cane hunt for children ages 2 to 9, which also proved to be a popular event.
Four-year-old Cecile Gosnell eagerly looked forward to her turn at hunting down some candy canes in the playground area. She was accompanied by parents Samantha Roberts and Jeffrey Gosnell, and her twin siblings Joss and Jasik Gosnell. Joss had already participated in the 2-3 year-old age group, while Jasik slept in a stroller.
The 30-degree weather didn’t slow the family down. “We’re going to do the train ride and then get pictures with Santa,” said Roberts, who has visited Christmas in the Park ever since she was a child.
“It kind of completes the holiday feeling,” Roberts said.
Also attending the candy cane hunt was Tonya Tuberosa and her grandson, Chance Bailey, who was super excited as he awaited his turn with the 4- to 5-year-old group.
“He’s been wanting to come to the playground for a few days now, and I thought it was a perfect opportunity for him to hunt some candy canes and to play a little,” Tuberosa said.
Chance not only found some candy canes, but one earned him a prize — a prebuilt gingerbread house that he could decorate, as well as a stuffed gingerbread toy.
In addition to First Financial Bank, Christmas in the Park sponsors are Pepsi Refreshment Services, Meijer, Tribune-Star, Duke Energy, IBEW Local 725, Churchill Downs and the Terre Haute Parks Department. Those sponsors contribute cash or in-kind contributions toward the event.
