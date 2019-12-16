The CASA Christmas in Whoville celebration has been postponed to Saturday, Dec. 21, due to the weather.
"Roadways are very slick and dangerous," said CASA director Glenna Cheesman about the third annual event to serve the 1,100-plus children in the program this year. The event had been set for this evening at the Main Event at 10001 E. Margaret Drive.
The event will now begin at 1 p.m. Dec. 21. Volunteers and staff are to report at 11:30 a.m.
CASA currently serves 1,137 children with 89 on the wait list.
Christmas in Whoville is a closed event for confidentiality of the children served.
