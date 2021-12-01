Christmas in the Park kicks off with a bang

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Deming Park.
Mayor Duke Bennett and Santa Claus — who arrived via the park’s Spirit of Terre Haute train ride — led the assembled crowd outside Torner Center on Wednesday evening in a countdown before the sky overhead was packed with jolly fireworks. Terre Haute South’s pep band performed holiday standards like “Joy to the World,” “Deck the Halls” and “O Tannenbaum.”
It was the 35th year Deming Park got so lit up at Christmas, though the pandemic last year muted the festivities.
Shelters decorated by 19 local groups vying for $13,500 in cash awards were lit up to be admired, as well. The decorations — with names like “Reindeer Boot Camp,” “Mooey Christmas,” “I’ll be Gnome for Christmas” and “Rudolph’s Riverboat” — will be judged Monday afternoon by local artists Susan Tingley and Becky Hochhalter and Tribune-Star reporter Howard Greninger.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Terre Haute Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a Candy Cane Hunt on the park’s playgrounds.
“When those kids ran out there, it looked just like Black Friday shopping surging,” said Kevin Birchfield, who was there with his fiancée Mallory McDonald and their daughters Audrey, 2, and Autumn, 11.
Parks department Director of Recreation Sara Turpen assembled the candy-cane hunt, which differs from a search for Easter eggs, she explained, because “It’s candy canes, so it’s in the holiday spirit.” There were four hunts total, with the first hunt on the big playground for ages 7-9 and the second for ages 10-12. On the small playground, the first hunt was for ages 2-3, the second, for ages 4-6.
Crystal Giordano was there with her husband Steven and their sons, Leo, 7, and Dax, 5. They had come two years ago.
“It was super cold and kids started running out like crazy before the timer was even set, so it was kind of ruined,” Giordano recalled. “The few kids that ran out got about 80% of them.” Her kids played by the rules and didn’t get many. They fared better this year.
Tom Nichols attended to help his two daughter’s grandchildren. “They’ve been looking forward to it all day,” he said. And despite rain earlier in the day, “Mother Nature worked it out for us.”
His daughter, Samantha Sagarsee, had put up no fewer than seven Christmas trees in her living room, he marveled, saying, “They’re ridiculous on trees.”
Sagarsee, who was there with her kids Ally, 3, Bella, 2 and Calvin, 5, admitted that none of the trees were natural. “I want one but my limit is seven,” she said.
Calvin was itching for his hunt: “I can do it!” he exulted.
Each hunt featured a specially marked candy cane that won its finder a special prize — stuffed toys and gingerbread houses to construct or a holiday blanket.
Knox Yocum, 3, there with his grandmother Tammie Akers, won a stuffed penguin and gingerbread house. Living on a farm, he was used to novelty houses. “I have a cow house and chicken house,” Knox said.
“He’s a little farmer,” said Akers, known to Knox as Mimi. “He’s so cute.”
Lesly Ashley’s daughter Destinnie, 6, also found a candy cane good for a stuffed Santa and gingerbread house.
“I found it somehow,” Destinnie said. Her favorite part of her prize: “That I can eat it.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
