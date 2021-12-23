Christmas baskets make holiday a little brighter

Christmas will be a little brighter for those who might otherwise miss out on the spirit of the holiday season.
Today, volunteers are helping distribute parcels from the Tribune-Star Christmas Basket Fund to families in need around the Wabash Valley.
On Thursday, in a large space of the recently refurbished section of the Meadows Shopping Center, volunteers from Terre Haute North's Junior ROTC packed an assembly line of boxes full of food items — a five-pound ham, sundry fresh and canned vegetables, apples and oranges, milk and margarine, cranberries, even a box of Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies.
Outside, three refrigerated trucks awaited the fruits — and vegetables, and snacks — of their labor.
Working in conjunction with the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, the Tribune-Star set a goal of raising $25,000, which would create a total of 800 Christmas baskets. Tony Sciotto, the Tribune-Star's director of operations who oversaw the charitable effort, said fund should meet or exceed its goal.
"The way things are going, we know we have some [more] donations coming in," Sciotto said. "We should meet that goal. That will help us finish this year and get a little start on next year."
The Salvation Army and other agencies in Terre Haute gives the Tribune-Star a list of names of people in need of a Christmas dinner Volunteers work off the list to create a series of routes for volunteer drivers to traverse on their delivery missions.
"We'll give each volunteer a certain route and they will deliver five or six baskets throughout the morning tomorrow," Sciotto said.
Terre Haute North senior Elijah Brown led the Junior ROTC efforts on Thursday and would help load delivery vehicles on Friday.
"It's a great opportunity to be in a leadership position," Brown said. "A lot of these guys are young, some of these guys have done it before, but I felt like I know enough to do this. I feel that everybody will do well and I hope good myself."
Brown added that participating in the holiday endeavor "feels good. They're less fortunate and they deserve to have the same dinners that we have. Some of them work hard and it's not recognized or doesn't do enough. This helps them out and makes them feel good and have a better Christmas and New Year."
He added, "It makes us better people to help other people."
Other partners in the effort include Baesler’s Market, which provides food for the baskets at cost, and B&B Foods, which provides additional ham and bread, as well as trucks.
