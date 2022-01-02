Christmas Basket fund reaches its goal

The generosity of the Wabash Valley has pushed the annual Christmas Basket Fund drive well beyond it’s $25,000 goal this year.
A donation of more than $12,000 by Don Moffitt, a Terre Haute native known for his philanthropy to his hometown, and a $4,500 donation by Miracle on 7th Street put the total at $35,893 for the 2021 effort.
Miracle on 7th Street volunteer Terry Hogan said the donation to the Christmas Basket Fund is a natural fit with the Miracle mission of helping feed the Wabash Valley. Miracle handed out $17,000 to seven soup kitchens and organizations that feed the hungry, with its largest gift going to the Tribune-Star effort.
On Christmas Eve, the Tribune-Star, its partners and volunteers delivered 800 food baskets to families who could use a hand this holiday season.
Donations exceeding the $25,000 goal will roll over to begin the 2022 campaign.
Kim Wilkerson, one of the event organizers at the Tribune-Star, said the generosity of the community and the willingness of volunteers to make the deliveries is always greatly appreciated.
The holiday food basket distributions began in 1928, just 36 years after the founding of the Terre Haute Tribune and 25 years after the Terre Haute Star debuted. The combined staffs of the papers engineered the Christmas Basket effort through the Great Depression; World War II; wars in Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East; and the Great Recession.
Continuing that project through the pandemic continues that history of resilience.
The food baskets distributed the morning of Christmas Eve included ham and a variety of side dishes for meal preparation. The Salvation Army provided the Tribune-Star with a list of recipients.
Partners included Baesler’s Market, B&B Foods and Terre Haute North Vigo High School ROTC. Baesler’s provided food for the baskets at cost, while B&B provided additional ham and bread, and refrigerated trucks. Volunteers were served breakfast at Meadows Cafe.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation administers the donated funds. Contributions are tax deductible and welcomed throughout the year.
