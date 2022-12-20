Ryves Youth Center will host its December Family Night from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The theme is Christmas at Ryves, where families can enjoy dinner during a live dinner performance by artists Abbi Scott and Hot Rod Lincoln, shop Santa's workshop, take photos with Santa and use a gift-wrapping station. The evening will also include games and activities.
The event was organized by Catholic Charities in partnership with Fifth Third Bank, Terre Haute Housing Authority and Western Indiana Community Action Agency Inc.
“Families are encouraged to join us for a fun, magical evening filled with Christmas cheer and a meal in a safe environment. We are excited to offer the children a chance to peruse Santa’s workshop, allowing them to pick up gifts for a loved one and have them wrapped and ready for Christmas,” said Jim Pinkstaff, program director at Ryves Youth Center.
Families can participate in family-friendly activities provided by Project Never Broken and enjoy dinner donated by Domino’s Pizza and dessert provided by Chef Naomi Smith at the Kids Cafe. All families are encouraged to join in the Family Night fun.
Ryves Youth Center located at 1356 Locust St.
