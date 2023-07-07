A new era has begun for the Vigo County School Corp. as Chris Himsel begins his duties as VCSC superintendent.
He officially started on Monday.
His immediate priority is to ensure the district is ready for the start of school Aug. 10. Teacher workdays are slated for Aug. 8 and 9.
Another major task is continuing to meet with a broad range of people, both within the district and from the community, and hear their perspectives and thoughts as he works to establish goals and priorities.
"It's going to take me some time, at least through September or October, to have enough conversations with people to start really nailing down priorities on what we need to do," Himsel said in an interview with media Friday.
Some things are more immediately pressing, including any changes in state law the district must respond to before the start of school, including the change in law related to textbook rental fees. The district is still awaiting final guidance from the state and legal counsel.
As he begins his new role, Himsel emphasized that his mindset is "not to come here and change everything." His intent is to learn how things are done here and why.
"Every place I've ever been, there are things that will end up being changed because I bring experience and those experiences I think help improve the organization," he said.
But he also anticipates learning things that VCSC does better than the way they were done at his past school districts.
And when that happens, "I will actually call my colleagues back at the other school corporations and say, you need to think about doing it this way because they do it better than the way we did it," he said.
Changes might occur for a number of reasons, because of changes in law, changes in the way the community or society is going or maybe in anticipation of new businesses or industries coming to town.
"Those things will influence how we move forward for the next several years," said Himsel, who previously served as Northwest Allen County schools superintendent from 2010 to 2022 and as superintendent at Kokomo School Corp. from 2008 to 2010.
He was named superintendent of the year for 2017 by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
Himsel said he didn't apply for the job "because I wanted to accomplish A, B or C. I applied because I wanted to help Vigo County and the Wabash Valley community move forward and come closer to reaching the potential that it has," he said.
"I think there are a lot of good things happening here. I think there are lots of foundational pieces. I'm hopeful that I become a part of increasing those foundations and building on that foundation," he said.
Himsel hopes that through those efforts, "We're in a better position to serve kids and we're in a better position to serve our community. We've established procedures and programs that help kids fill jobs in the Wabash Valley so they can stay here and we can become a vibrant community that I know many people are hoping we become."
Some priorities do stand out, including high school facilities, he said. "I'm trying to understand what our options are. It's going to take me some time to do that."
A major project is in the works to upgrade electrical, HVAC and plumbing at the high schools, setting the stage "to being able to do other work in the future to make it as good of a learning environment as we can for kids," he said.
In terms of student learning, he recognizes not all children learn the same way.
What's important is to "increase the number of tools in the tool bag, we increase the expertise of all of our professionals, and then we give them freedom to analyze the students they are trying to help and give them the freedom to do it the best way possible for the groups of kids in their classroom," Himsel said.
