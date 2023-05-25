Christopher Himsel, who previously served as Northwest Allen County schools superintendent from 2010 to 2022, has been tabbed as the new Vigo County School Corp. superintendent, subject to final board action on a contract.
“Within minutes of meeting Dr. Himsel, I knew this was the person who could lead our school corporation,” said Amy Lore, Vigo County School Board president, in a news release. “He brings deep experience, knowledge and joy for education. He exemplifies the leader our community asked us to find and the board has been unanimous in supporting his candidacy. We eagerly anticipate introducing him to Team Vigo and our community.”
Added Himsel, “I am excited to be a part of Team Vigo. I look forward to meeting students and their families, members of the Vigo County School Corp. staff and members of the community. Most importantly, I am excited to be a part of a team dedicated to developing the talent and nurturing the creativity of each learner we are blessed to serve.”
The announcement of Himsel’s candidacy came quicker than anticipated, Lore said. "As excitement within the community grew, members of the board agreed to release Himsel’s name and experience."
The Vigo County School Board reached a contract agreement with him earlier this week, and the base salary is $195,000.
The board must first conduct a public hearing on the contract, scheduled for 6 p.m. June 5; seven days after that hearing, the board will have a special business meeting to vote on the contract.
Pending board approval, Himsel is tentatively scheduled to begin his duties in Vigo County around the beginning of July.
In 2020-21, Northwest Allen County schools had about 7,900 students.
Himsel also was formerly superintendent at Kokomo School Corp. from 2008 to 2010.
He was named superintendent of the year for 2017 by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
He’s no stranger to Vigo County; he began his college career as a student at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology before realizing his calling to be an educator.
He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics education from Indiana State University in 1990, and he has since earned an education specialist degree and a doctorate in educational leadership from ISU. He also earned a master's in secondary school administration from Butler University.
Himsel took a leave of absence from Northwest Allen schools in January 2022 to address health concerns; in March 2022, the board there voted unanimously to approve a retirement and release agreement for him, effective at the end of June 2022.
According to a Fort Wayne Fox 55 report in March 2022,
"This comes after a tumultuous year for Himsel which included parent protests and a temporary end to public comment at board meetings. Some parents had called for Himsel’s resignation over COVID-19 mandates."
According to a Northwest Allen district statement in March 2022, "We are so grateful to Dr. Himsel for all he has done for us and his tireless hours for this community," the television station reported.
Himsel previously was an assistant professor at the University of Indianapolis and executive director of the Indiana Association of Supervision and Curriculum before being hired by the Kokomo-Center schools.
Prior to his work at the University of Indianapolis, he served six years in the Lafayette School Corp. as assistant superintendent and director of secondary education. He also was principal of Jefferson High School for one year and Tecumseh Middle School for two years.
Himsel previously taught high school math and was a middle school assistant principal for the Metropolitan School District of Perry Township.
He graduated from Danville High School in 1985.
"This is a leader who instinctively builds up,” Lore said. “As we vetted Dr. Himsel, we found countless stories of his servant leadership and devotion to students. He has the energy, vision, and heart to move us in the right direction.”
According to a news release when Himsel won the state superintendent of the year award for 2017:
"When Himsel came on board, the [Northwest Allen] district faced the prospect of a $6 million deficit – or about 18 percent of the general fund budget. In the same year, Indiana’s property tax caps were fully implemented, causing the district to lose about 40 percent of its property tax operating revenue.
"The district reduced staffing, implemented pay cuts, deferred building maintenance and other expenditures, and fully implemented a two-tier busing system that reduced the number of school buses and bus drivers needed to serve an increasing enrollment.
"With these spending cuts, recent funding increases appropriated by the state legislature, and refinancing bonds, the district has been able to restore 20 of the eliminated positions, accomplish some of the deferred capital projects and provide cost-of-living increases."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.