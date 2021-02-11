Chris Gambill seeks vice chair spot among Vigo Democrats

As Democrats prepare to choose party leadership, Terre Haute attorney Chris Gambill said he will seek election as vice chair of the Vigo County Democratic Central Committee.

Gambill sent a letter to precinct committee members on Tuesday regarding his candidacy in the party’s election, which is to be conducted March 6.

“Historically, we have always been a solidly Democratic County and strong labor community. Unfortunately, the past 24 years has seen a steady decline in Democratic Party success,” Gambill wrote. “As the 2020 General Election illustrated, we are now the minority party in Vigo County. Presently the [Terre Haute] mayor’s office, prosecutor’s office and the county clerk all hold Republican incumbents serving multiple terms. The Republicans now control 2 of 3 Commissioners” positions, Gambill wrote.

Gambill told the Tribune-Star he would like to bring organized labor back into the party. “What I am suggesting is that we bring a member of organized labor in as an ex-officio member of the Democratic Central Committee so they can participate in the planning and organization of the party,” he said.

Other priorities include developing and training Democratic candidates for office and engaging in more efforts to organize registration of new voters.

Gambill said the party has seen an erosion in straight-party voting strength, which historically had favored Democrats. But “now there is an overwhelming straight-party voting (advantage) for Republicans,” he said. “That is a barometer of how the needle has moved from this being a Democratic community to Republican-orientated community.”

Gambill is a Terre Haute native and a 1983 graduate of Indiana University’s School of Law. He and his wife brought up their two sons and one daughter in Terre Haute.

Martha Crossen, a Terre Haute City Council member and retired attorney, last week said she plans to run for party chair. She will be challenging Joseph Etling, an attorney who has been chairman for 24 years.

Democrats in Vigo County will elect a chair, vice chair, a secretary and treasurer. Under party rules, the chair and vice chair must be of opposite gender at the county, district and the state level.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.