Chip seal work planned for Indiana 159 in Vigo County

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a chip and seal operation that started Monday on Indiana 159.
Work is scheduled between the north intersection of Indiana 246 and the south intersection of Indiana 246. Crews will place message boards at each end of the project, to alert the traveling public.
INDOT suggests finding alternative routes during the short duration of this work.
Work will be completed under lane closures with flagging to prevent damage to both vehicles and the roadway.
During this project, existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. This extends the service life of the roadway and lowers maintenance costs. Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and swept from the road.
After a curing period, crews will return to fog seal the new driving surface and apply pavement markings.
INDOT makes every effort to reduce vehicle damage during and immediately after chip seal projects. While these efforts may not prevent all damage to vehicles during the chip seal process, they substantially reduce the likelihood of damage.
INDOT safety efforts include posting reduced speeds in work zones; closing roadways or lanes during chip seal projects; and sweeping the roadway during the process and after project completion.
Chip seal is a cost-effective pavement preservation technique that is utilized across the state of Indiana, saving an estimated $6 to $14 in taxpayer expenditures for every dollar invested in extending the life of a roadway, according to INDOT.
All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.
