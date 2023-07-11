The Terre Haute Community Band will hold its annual children’s concert in Fairbanks Park this weekend.
Activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Fairbanks Park, with gifts and books available before the first performance of the evening at 7 p.m. with the Happiness Bag Drum Circle.
The Vigo County Public Library will provide age appropriate books for all the children and the THCB has small gifts to go with the SPACE theme. Sno-Cones and popcorn will also be available.
A children’s impromptu parade will occur about mid-way through the concert. All the activities are free.
The Concerts in the Park are sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department. The concerts are also made possible by the city of Terre Haute, Indiana Arts Commission, and Arts Illiana.
