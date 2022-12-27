The Terre Haute Children's Museum will hold a family-friendly New Year's Eve party.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for its New Year's Noon Celebration, with a balloon drop and dance party taking place at noon.
“New Year’s Noon is truly one of the best events of the year,” said Susan Turner, executive director of Terre Haute Children’s Museum in a press release. “Seeing all the children and families celebrate with balloons, noisemakers, and crowns is such a special tradition at our Museum.”
Supplies for ringing in the new year such as crowns and noisemakers will be passed out prior to the balloon drop.
Tickets are $10 and are available at thchildrensmuseum.com/newyear/.
For more information, call 812-235-5548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.