Children's Museum offers Laser Maze this weekend

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum on Saturday and Sunday will offer a Laser Maze.
The exhibit is a collaboration between the museum and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology professor of optics Hossein Alisafaee.
“The maze has been specifically designed for children ages 5-12 years old,” Alisafaee explained. It is challenging for them, but the strength of lasers and the angles are such that it is safe. Adults and older children are welcome to try the activity, but it will be even more challenging for them.
The maze will be open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. both days and will be free with paid museum admission.
The museum is at Eighth Street and Wabash Avenue. Regular admission is $8; free for museum members and children age 24 months and younger.
Families participating in qualifying assistance programs can visit the museum for $2 per family member per visit. For details, visit thchildrensmuseum.com/join/accesspass/.
For more general information visit www.thchildrensmuseum.com, email info@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com or call 812-235-5548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.