Children's Museum needs $3,000 to hit goal

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is close to hitting its fundraising goal, with just $3,000 more needed through Sunday to earn the maximum matching funds from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

The museum has raised so far about $137,000 of its $140,000 goal, said museum executive director Susan Turner.

The WVCF has pledged to match $1 for every $2 that is raised by the Children’s Museum by the deadline, up to a total match of $70,000. The purpose of that challenge grant is to help the museum raise funds to help recover from financial losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner said all gifts, big and small, are appreciated and will ensure the museum is able to serve area children for years to come.

“It’s no secret that this past year has been hard on the museum,” Turner said. “And really, the money we’ve raised and the matching funds from the community foundation will make a huge difference. It gives us some breathing room moving forward.”

With mandated shutdowns and lower attendance than usual, the museum has struggled to bring in revenue over the past 10 months.

Since reopening early last summer the museum, at the corner of Wabash Avenue and Eighth Street in downtown Terre Haute, is limited to 25% capacity — or about 150 people — due to pandemic guidelines.

Attendance has been down about 40%, and even during busy days attendance has not approached the 150-person limit, museum leadership has said.

The Duke Energy Foundation earlier this week presented the museum with a $10,000 donation, with Terre Haute firm RJL Solutions adding its own $1,000 check.

Anyone wanting to donate can visit thchildrensmuseum.com/donate, make donations at the museum, or send a donation through the mail to the museum at 727 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute IN 47807.