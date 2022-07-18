The Terre Haute Children's Museum is offering summer fun through its ropes course and programs.
The Ropes Challenge Course is open Wednesday through Sunday.
They will also be holding Summer Learning Labs, Museum in the Park and Discoverers for families to enjoy.
Summer Learning Labs give children an in-depth and hands-on look into science topics. This full-day drop-off program is designed for specific ages groups and vary by topic. July 19 will be a Superhero Learning Lab for 4- to 6-year-olds. On July 21, 6- to 12-year-olds can take part in a Planets of Solids and Gasses Learning Lab. In August, 6- to 12-year-olds can enjoy two learning labs — Earth's Wonder: Water on Aug. 2 and Engineering Energy on Aug. 4. All Learning Lab sessions are $35 for members and $40 for non-members.
Museum in the Park is a 2-hour session at Deming Park or THCM. These sessions offer engaging lessons in engineering, messy science, water and weather. July 18 will be Engineering Motion at Deming Park, where children can test their engineering and skills. Experimenting will oil will be the highlight on July 20 at THCM. Aug. 1 will get messy while participating in the Water and Weather session at THCM. A repeat session of Engineering Motion will take place at the museum on Aug. 3. All Museum in the Park sessions are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and are suitable for 6-to 12-year-olds. Admission is $15 for members and $18 for non-members.
Discoverers is a 1-hour program for little learners who are 3- to 5-years-old. This program meets from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the museum and engages children in science, stories, songs and play alongside their parent of caregiver. Two sessions will take place this summer — Things that Go on July 22 and Elephant's Bridge on Aug. 3. Learn more about these programs at thchildrensmuseum.com/discoverers. Admission is $15 for members (includes adult and child) and $18 for non-members.
Scholarships are available for summer programs through a sponsorship by the Terre Haute Visitors and Convention Bureau.
For more information about all summer programs, go to thchildrensmusuem.com/summer or call 812-235-5548.
