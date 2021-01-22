Children's Museum could use a hand

The Terre Haute Children’s Museum needs help in the final weeks of a fundraising campaign.

With about $38,000 to go, museum leaders hope donations will help them capture matching funds for an even bigger financial boost.

“To date, we’ve raised $102,726.25 toward our $140,000 goal,” said museum executive director Susan Turner about the challenge grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

For every $2 the museum raises through Jan. 31, the WVCF will match $1 up to $70,000, for a potential fundraiser of $210,000.

“I’m very happy with the progress we’ve made,” Turner said of fundraising so far. “But would hate to leave any money on the table — especially considering how hard 2020 was from a business perspective.”

The museum is trying to capitalize on the funds from the foundation with a final push to raise the remaining match.

“Truly, every gift of every size makes a difference right now,” Turner said.

The children’s museum remains open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Director of Operations Jamie McDowell said even with limited hours, it takes money to operate the museum.

The museum, at the corner of Wabash Avenue and Eighth Street in downtown Terre Haute, has capacity for 625 children and adults, but it is currently limited to 25% of that — or about 150 people — due to the pandemic guidelines.

Attendance has been down about 40%, McDowell said, and even during busy days attendance has not approached the 150 person limit.

Actually, that makes the museum a safer place for socially-distanced play dates and social events for children, he said.

The museum relies on memberships, admission fees and donations for the bulk of its operating funds. Spring break, school trips and Christmas season are big revenue times for the museum, McDowell said, but the pandemic restrictions reduced that revenue potential in the year just passed.

“The challenge grant came at a good time,” McDowell said. “It’s the kind of thing our organization needs to survive and to get back to the point where we’re thriving.”

The museum has a variety of exhibits to promote science and technology.

It’s popular Ropes Challenge Course remains open from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays.

The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Anyone wanting to donate to the challenge grant effort can visit thchildrensmuseum.com/donate, make donations at the museum, or send a donation through the mail to 727 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute IN 47807.

More information about the museum and its events is available on the its Facebook page.